UK house prices fall at fastest pace since 2020 amid fallout from mini-budget

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Nationwide warns inflation and rising interest rates will weigh down housing marketUK house prices fell at the fastest pace in two and a half years in November as the fallout from Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget put buyers off according to Nationwide, which warned inflation and rising interest rates would weigh on the market in the coming months.The price of an average home dropped 1.4% to £263,788 in November, according to the lender’s house price index, accelerating a slowdown that saw prices fall 0.9% in October. It was the third monthly fall in a row, and the biggest drop since June 2020. Continue reading...