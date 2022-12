UK house prices fall at fastest rate in 14 years, says Halifax

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average price of property in November was £285,579, down 2.3% from £292,406 in OctoberHouse prices in the UK fell by 2.3% in November, according to Halifax, the largest monthly drop on its index since the beginning of the financial crash in 2008.The fall is the third in a row, and means the average house price last month was £285,579, down from £292,406 in October. Continue reading...