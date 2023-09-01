|
01.09.2023 10:35:33
UK house prices fall at fastest rate in 14 years; manufacturing weakest since pandemic - business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as British home prices drop by 5.3% from peak last year The UK’s manufacturing sector has slumped to its slowest activity since the depths of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, according to the purchasing managers’ index (PMI).Aside from the first lockdown in May 2020, it is the weakest the manufacturing sector has been since the financial crisis of 2008-9, according to the measure from S&P Global.Manufacturers are reporting a weakening economic backdrop, as demand is hit by rising interest rates, the cost-of-living crisis, export losses and concerns about the market outlook.The driver of the downturn has been the destocking cycle. There are tentative signs, however, that this process is nearing its end as companies took their foot off the gas when it came to reducing the stock of purchases in August.Germany remains a negative outlier among the big euro countries. This will fuel the discussion about Germany being the sick man of Europe, even though the nation continues to be among the most diversified economies. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
