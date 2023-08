UK house prices fall at fastest rate since 2009 after interest rate rises

Nationwide says cost of a typical home is £260,828 after 3.8% year-on-year drop in JulyUK mortgage approvals rise despite surge in interest ratesAnalysis – mortgage rates show sign of easingUK house prices fell last month at the fastest annual rate in 14 years, as higher interest rates hamper people’s ability to buy a property with a mortgage.Nationwide building society reported that prices fell 3.8% year on year, the sharpest drop since July 2009 when the global economy was in the grips of financial crisis. It compared with a fall in annual prices of 3.5% in June. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel