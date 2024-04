UK house prices fall for first time in three months amid ‘subdued’ market

Average price of home down 0.2% from February to March, at £261,142, says NationwideThe housing market was “subdued” in March, with prices edging down on the previous month as high mortgage rates continue to affect the market, according to Nationwide building society.It is the first time in three months that house prices have fallen, after gains of 0.7% in the previous two months. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel