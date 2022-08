UK house prices fall for first time since June 2021, says Halifax

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Market cools in July as lender warns of impact of higher interest rates and cost of living crisisUK house prices fell in July for the first time in more than a year, as the country’s largest lender warned of the impact of higher interest rates and the broader cost of living crisis.The average price of a home was £293,221 in July, down 0.1% month on month, the first decrease since June last year, according to the latest report from Halifax. Continue reading...