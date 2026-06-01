Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
01.06.2026 09:00:40
UK house prices fall for first time this year amid rising mortgage rates
Nationwide finds typical price was £278,024 in May, as Savills says Iran war has ‘fundamentally changed’ outlookBusiness live – latest updatesHouse prices fell in the UK for the first time this year in May, as rising interest rates triggered by the war in Iran hurt homebuyer demand.The price of the average UK home dropped 0.6% in May compared with the month before, according to the lender Nationwide. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!