30.12.2022 09:08:17
UK house prices fall for fourth month in a row, the longest run since 2008
Annual growth rate cools in December and average price of property drops to £262,068, says NationwideProperty prices in the UK fell for the fourth month in a row in December, the longest run of declines since 2008, according to Nationwide.Annual house price growth also slowed sharply as the year drew to a close, to the lowest rate since mid-2020, with all regions of the country affected, according to the building society’s monthly survey. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
