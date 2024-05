UK house prices fall unexpectedly for second month in a row

Nationwide blames April slowdown on ‘affordability pressures’ on back of high mortgage ratesBusiness live – latest updatesUK house prices have fallen unexpectedly in April for a second consecutive month, according to the building society Nationwide, which blamed the slowdown on “affordability pressures” amid high mortgage rates.The average house price in April was £261,962, down 0.4% compared with March’s reading on the lender’s monthly index, which had shown a 0.2% month-on-month drop. City forecasters had predicted a 0.2% increase last month. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel