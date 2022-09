UK house prices flatlining as mortgage rates rise, says Nationwide

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Lender says slowdown will intensify in coming months as household budgets come under more pressureUK house price growth flatlined in September with a stronger slowdown expected in the coming months as a combination of soaring inflation and mortgage rates makes moving unaffordable for many.The latest snapshot from the building society Nationwide comes at the end of a torrid week for the housing industry as lenders pulled 40% of available mortgages from the market after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last Friday. Continue reading...