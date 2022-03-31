|
31.03.2022 08:46:17
UK house prices grow at fastest rate for 17 years
Prices boom across all of UK, with average price up by £33,000 in 12 months to MarchUK house prices grew in March at the fastest rate since 2004, continuing the ascent to new record levels – with the price of an average home now a fifth higher than at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.Prices rose by 14.3% in the year to March, the strongest pace of increase since November 2004, when the UK experienced a housing boom that preceded the financial crisis, according to Nationwide, the UK’s largest building society. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
