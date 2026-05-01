Middle East Aktie
ISIN: JO3129311010
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01.05.2026 10:41:31
UK house prices jump despite impact of Middle East conflict
Rise of 3% in April, the fastest annual pace in 11 months, leaves typical property worth £278,880, says NationwideBusiness live – latest updatesHouse price growth in the UK has surprised estate agents and economists by jumping in April at the fastest annual pace in 11 months, according to Nationwide.The UK’s biggest building society said its mortgage data showed that house prices unexpectedly rose by 3% in April on a year earlier, from 2.2% in March, leaving the typical UK property worth £278,880. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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