UK house prices near 2022 peak after fifth monthly rise in a row

Halifax says prices grew by 1.7% on an annual basis with the average UK house now costing £291,699Business live – news and updatesCornish village where 52% of houses are not first homesThe average UK house price is now just £1,800 off the peak seen in June 2022 after it increased by 0.4% in February, marking the fifth monthly rise in a row, according to Halifax.Property prices grew by 1.7% on an annual basis, compared with 2.3% the previous month, the building society said. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel