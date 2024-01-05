|
UK house prices rise again but Halifax forecasts up to 4% drop in 2024
Growth rates driven by shortage of properties on market, says Halifax, with average house worth £287,105UK homeowners face £19bn rise in mortgage costsUK homeowners fear 2024 mortgage timebombBusiness live – latest updatesUK house prices rose for a third consecutive month in December amid a shortage of properties on the market, but are forecast to drop this year, according to Halifax.Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, which earlier this week joined a new year rate-cutting war, said that property prices grew 1.1% in December, after a 0.6% rise in November and a 1.2% increase in October. A typical home in the UK is now worth £287,105, just over £3,000 more than in November. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
