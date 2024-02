UK house prices rise at fastest rate since January 2023

Lower mortgage rates lead to increased buyer and seller confidence, says HalifaxLarry Elliott: talk of a property boom is prematureBusiness live – latest updatesUK house prices rose 2.5% in the year to January, recording the biggest increase since January last year, as lower mortgage rates and fading inflationary pressures led to increased buyer and seller confidence, Halifax has said.January marked the fourth consecutive monthly rise , with a 1.3% uplift on December, the UK’s biggest mortgage lender said, with the average home costing £291,000, £3,900 more than in December. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel