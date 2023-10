UK house prices rise at slowest post-summer rate since 2008 crash

Rightmove says 0.5% rise is smallest for time of year since financial crisis 15 years ago as higher interest rates hit homeUK house prices are rising at the slowest rate for this time of year since the 2008 financial crash, according to new data that highlights the impact on the housing market of higher interest rates.The average new asking price rose by 0.5% in the month to 7 October to £368,231, but it was the smallest post-summer bump since the 2008 crisis, according to property website Rightmove. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel