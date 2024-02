UK house prices rise at strongest rate in a year

Though rapid rebound is unlikely, outlook for property market ‘is a little more positive’, says NationwideBusiness live – latest updatesThe outlook for the UK housing market is “more positive” as prices improved at their strongest rate in a year, according to Nationwide.The building society’s index found that the average house price had increased by 0.7% in January on the previous month – a significant turnaround from the December figures, which showed a 1.8% decline in prices. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel