UK house prices rise but cost of living crisis will cool market, says Halifax

April marks longest run of monthly increases since 2016 as average cost of home reaches record of £286,079UK house prices rose again in April, extending the longest run of monthly increases in six years, according to Halifax, but the lender said rising interest rates and squeezed household budgets would cool the market over the next year.The average cost of a home rose by 1.1% in April, the 10th consecutive monthly rise in the longest run since 2016, to a record high of £286,079. Continue reading...