UK house prices rise by 1.5% in biggest increase for 10 months

Data from property website Rightmove finds average asking price has reached almost £370,000An increase in buyer demand and stronger house sales during March have combined to push the average UK home’s asking price up by a further £5,279 to almost £370,000, as the market picks up after a “muted 2023”.According to the UK’s biggest property website, Rightmove, this month’s 1.5% price growth is notably higher than the historical March average of 1%, and is the biggest monthly increase for 10 months. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel