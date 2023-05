UK house prices rise for first time in eight months

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Nationwide expert hails ‘tentative signs of a recovery’ as buyers’ confidence improvesBusiness live – latest updatesUK house prices rose by 0.5% in April after seven months of declines, according to Nationwide building society.The modest increase took the average price of a home to £260,441 last month, from £257,122 in March. Compared with April last year, prices were down 2.7%, after a 3.1% annual decline in March. Continue reading...