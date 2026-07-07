Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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07.07.2026 09:21:02
UK house prices rise for first time since start of Iran war
Typical property cost £299,330 in June, 0.2% more than the month before, says LloydsBusiness live – latest updatesHouse prices across the UK have risen for the first time since before the onset of the Iran war, leaving property values narrowly below those at the start of the year, according to a survey.The typical property cost £299,330 in June, a 0.2% increase on the month before. This came after a monthly drop of 0.2% in May, according to the latest Lloyds house price index, previously known as the Halifax HPI. The annual growth rate edged higher to 0.6% from 0.5%. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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