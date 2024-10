UK house prices rise for third month in a row to near record high

Rising pay and falling interest rates help make mortgages more affordable for some homebuyersBusiness live – latest updatesUK house prices climbed for the third month in a row in September as rising worker pay and falling interest rates helped make mortgages more affordable for some homebuyers, according to a leading index.Data released by Halifax, Britain’s biggest mortgage lender, showed that prices climbed by 0.3% in September, extending a streak of rising prices that began in July this year. The month-on-month increase matches the 0.3% rise recorded in August. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian