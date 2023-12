UK house prices rise for third straight month as mortgage rates fall

Nationwide says average property price was £258,557 in November, £5,231 down on same month last yearUK house prices rose for a third consecutive month in November as the market responded to hopes that mortgage rate costs had peaked.Nationwide, the UK’s biggest building society, said prices rose 0.2% month on month in November, after a 0.9% rise in October and a 0.1% rise in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4% fall in prices in November. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel