UK house prices rise in October despite economic turmoil

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average price of a property coming to market up 0.9%, says Rightmove, but first-time buyer demand has droppedAsking prices for houses in the UK edged higher in October, although demand from first-time buyers has dropped as mortgage rates surge.Despite the economic turmoil since the government’s mini-budget last month, there has been little immediate sign of the housing market slipping, according to Rightmove. Continue reading...