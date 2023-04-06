|
06.04.2023 09:42:20
UK house prices rise unexpectedly for third month in a row, by 0.8%
Halifax says market has been helped by easing of borrowing costsBusiness live: latest updatesUK house prices rose unexpectedly for a third month in a row in March in a sign of “resilience” in the market according to the latest report from Halifax.The lender said the average price rose by 0.8% month on month, to £287,880, which followed rises of 0.2% and 1.2% in January and February. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
