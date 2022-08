UK house prices rising at 11% a year despite cost of living crisis

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Average price of a home was £271,209 last month after the 12th monthly rise in a row, says NationwideThe UK housing market remained buoyant in July with price growth accelerating to an annual rate of 11%, according to the country’s biggest building society.The average price of a home was £271,209 last month, up 0.1% from June when taking account of seasonal effects, and the 12th monthly rise in a row, said Nationwide building society. This took the annual change to 11% from 10.7%. Continue reading...