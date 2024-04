UK house prices should return to growth in next year, Rics survey shows

Poll indicates prices stabilised in March as new property listings and buyer interest increasedHouse prices across the UK are expected to return to growth within the next 12 months after an increase in new property listings and buyer interest, according to an industry poll.The latest monthly snapshot from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) showed property prices stabilised in March after months of decline amid the impact of higher interest rates and the cost of living crisis. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel