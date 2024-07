UK house prices still unaffordable for many people, says Nationwide

High mortgage interest rates and soaring bills hitting affordability despite wages rising above inflationBusiness live – latest updatesHouse prices in the UK remain unaffordable for many households despite wages rising above inflation for the typical earner, Nationwide has said.Britain’s largest building society said house prices rose slightly in June amid the impact from higher mortgage costs, with a 0.2% month-on-month increase. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel