07.09.2023 09:37:25
UK house prices tumble 4.6% in August as high interest rates cool demand - business live
UK house prices are falling at fastest pace since 2009 on annual basis, reports HalifaxBank of England governor expects 'quite marked' fall in UK inflationIn the City, shares in Pets at Home have dropped by 10% after competition authorities launched a probe into veterinary services.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the cost of vet services has risen faster than the rate of inflation, and that pet owners may not be given the information they need about prices and treatment options.Pricing of services, including whether pet owners were aware of how much a treatment would cost, and how they pay for it (whether they pay themselves or via insurance)How prescriptions and medication for pets are arranged and soldChoosing a vet surgery and whether people are aware that their vet may be part of a larger chain which might also own other surgeries in the areaUsing out-of-hours and emergency vet services where options might be limitedThere has been a lot of consolidation in the vet industry in recent years, so now is the right time to take a look at how the market is working.When a pet is unwell, they often need urgent treatment, which means that pet owners may not shop around for the best deal, like they do with other services. This means they may not have the relevant information to make informed decisions at what can be a distressing time. We want to hear from pet owners and people who work in the sector about their experiences.This has prompted sellers to negatively recalibrate their asking prices as property demand softens. Halifax anticipates that this trend will continue with further weakness coming through this year into next. While falling house prices can help first-time buyers get onto the housing market, many individuals and families are facing a perfect storm, stuck with the dilemma of deciding between extortionate rental costs or hefty monthly mortgage repayments.Despite this, both Nationwide and Halifax have taken a relatively optimistic stance on the market's decline. Nationwide anticipates a 'soft landing' rather than a housing crash and Halifax said that house prices 'have proven more resilient than expected so far this year.'
