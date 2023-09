UK households face tax rise of £3,500 a year by next election, finds IFS

Thinktank says Tories have overseen the biggest increase in taxes during a parliament since records began in 1951UK households are facing an average tax rise of £3,500 a year by the next election, the country’s leading economics thinktank has said – the biggest increase over a parliament on records dating back more than 70 years.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said that on current forecasts the Conservatives were on track to raise £100bn more annually by 2024 than if taxes as a share of national income had stayed the same as in 2019. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel