UK households facing ‘debt timebomb’, warns Citizens Advice

Charity also says debt advice is fast becoming ‘wild west’ sector much like payday loans industry of 10 years agoUK households are facing a “debt timebomb”, according to Citizens Advice, which compared the “wild west” debt advice industry to the payday loan sector of a decade ago.The charity said it is helping increasing numbers of people with a negative budget, where their income is not enough to cover the essential expenses, making debt “unavoidable” for millions of people during the cost of living crisis. Continue reading...