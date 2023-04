UK households turn to TV subscriptions as they cut back on nights out

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Consumers reduce spending on groceries, clothes and eating out as they seek to balance budgetsUK consumers cut back on groceries, clothes shopping and eating out last month but streaming and pay TV subscriptions jumped as cash-conscious viewers switched to nights in.The return of big hit series such as Succession, The Mandalorian and Ted Lasso fuelled a healthy 4.1% increase in spend on digital content and subscriptions in March, the highest year-on-year rise in five months, according to Barclays’ regular snapshot of consumer credit and debit card use. Continue reading...