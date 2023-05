UK households with communal heating facing 350% rise in energy costs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Surge in energy costs filtering through to low-income households on shared heat networksLambeth council tenants ‘in precarious position’ after 350% service charge rise Residents in council homes and private flats with communal heating systems are experiencing a “nightmare” rise in their energy bills, with households scrambling to fund increases of up to 350%.An estimated 480,000 households nationwide are affected, according to government data, as the impact of last autumn’s surge in energy prices filters through to bills for this financial year. Many live in council-owned tower blocks, which house some of the lowest-income families in the country. Continue reading...