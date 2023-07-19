|
19.07.2023 19:48:45
UK housing market forecast to avoid slump despite zero growth in prices
Rents jump by record 5.1% in a month as rental market struggles to meet demand from priced-out buyersBritain’s housing market is expected to avoid a slump triggered by rising interest rates, despite a drop in house price inflation to zero in May, according to analysts.The Office for National Statistics said a decline in month-on-month growth from 0.5% in April to 0% in May meant the annual rate of house price inflation dropped to 1.9%. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
