UK housing slowdown hits market confidence as asking prices fall

Homeowners’ worries are affecting national mood, poll shows, as figures reveal small drop in pricesHomeowners’ worries about falling house prices are affecting the national mood, according to a poll supported by a separate survey showing a small drop in asking prices.Consumer confidence fell by 1.7 points to 101.6 in June, according to the YouGov/Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) index, a reading that remains in positive territory. The biggest drag on the index was homeowners’ pessimism. Confidence in property values dropped by 5.8 points for the month and 10.3 points for the coming 12 months. Continue reading...