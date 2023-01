UK inflation: fall masks continued price-rise pain for households

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Prices of everyday items in 2022 still outstripping December’s 10.5% inflation rate with non-alcoholic drinks jumping by 16.8%The UK’s inflation rate fell for a second month in December, dropping to 10.5%. But households remain under pressure as prices continue to rise for a wide range of goods and services.Despite the fall in the headline rate, food and non-alcoholic drinks jumped by a collective 16.8%, the fastest annual rate of increase since 1977. Price rises for restaurant meals and overnight stays in hotels also accelerated. Continue reading...