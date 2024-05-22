|
22.05.2024 14:37:17
UK inflation: which goods and services have changed most in price?
From olive oil to cocoa and carpets to holiday centres, how the cost of everyday things variesUK inflation falls by less than expected to 2.3%Big drop in UK inflation disguises more disappointing detailsThe UK’s annual inflation rate fell by less than expected to 2.3% in April. Economists had forecast a fall to 2.1%.The Office for National Statistics compiled the overall reading using the consumer prices index but also logs prices for individual goods and services. Here we look at how the cost of many of those everyday items has changed over the past year. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!