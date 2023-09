UK inflation in surprise fall to 6.7% despite rise in fuel prices

August annual figure eases pressure on Bank of England to keep raising interest ratesBusiness live – latest updatesUK inflation unexpectedly fell in August to 6.7% despite a sharp rise in average fuel prices for motorists, easing some of the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.In a crunch week for the economy, the Office for National Statistics said the annual inflation rate as measured by the consumer prices index continued to drop for the sixth month in a row from a reading of 6.8% in July. City economists had forecast a modest increase to 7%. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel