UK inflation jumps to 11.1% on back of energy and food price rises

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Annual rate increases further in October after consumers face bigger gas and electricity bills despite capBusiness updates: poorest households hit hardest by inflationThe UK’s annual inflation rate hit a 41-year-high of 11.1% last month even as help was provided to households by the introduction of the government’s energy price guarantee.Dearer food also contributed to a 2% jump in prices in October alone, helping to push the increase in the cost of living over the previous 12 months to a level not seen since October 1981. Continue reading...