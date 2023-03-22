UK inflation rate in surprise rise to 10.4% as salad crisis pushes up prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Increase confounds forecasts of a modest dip and adds to pressure on Bank of England to raise interest ratesLive coverage: Inflation jumps as cost of living crisis intensifiesWhich goods and services have risen most in price?Inflation calculator: find out how much price rises affect youUK inflation has jumped unexpectedly on the back of food prices surging at their highest rate for 45 years, piling pressure on the Bank of England to increase interest rates again this week.Adding to the squeeze on household incomes, the consumer prices index (CPI) accelerated to 10.4% last month from 10.1% in January, with prices driven higher by a rise in the cost of drinks, meals out and fresh food as salad items ran short. Continue reading...