UK inflation remains unchanged at 4% as food prices fall

Annual rate in January defies predictions despite increase in energy billsUK households face battle to regain former living standardsBusiness live – latest updatesBritain's annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 4% in January despite an increase in energy bills as the cost of living crisis persisted.Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed inflation as measured by the consumer prices index defying predictions of an increase in January, after the first monthly fall in food prices for more than two years offset the rise in gas and electricity costs.