Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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20.05.2026 08:01:29
UK inflation slows to 2.8% as energy price cap softens impact of rising fuel costs
Lower than expected April annual rate a lift for Rachel Reeves, who moved some renewables costs away from household billsBusiness live – latest updatesUK inflation slowed to 2.8% in April, figures reveal, as a reduction in the household energy price cap helped soften the sharp rise in fuel costs since the start of the Iran war.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the consumer prices index measure of inflation eased from March’s reading of 3.3%, suggesting the impact of the Iran war has not yet hit UK households as much as feared. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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