UK insurance: ‘My parents paid thousands to protect obsolete products’

One family paid for 20 years to insure a Sky TV box that was phased out in 2016 because of auto-renewHow would you feel if you discovered your elderly parents had paid the equivalent of £5,000 over the past 20 years to insure a Sky set-top box that became obsolete in 2016?Just ask Neil Allcock, who recently found out that his father had paid Domestic & General £300 this year to cover electrical products that are either no longer offered, or are worth next to nothing.