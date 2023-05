UK interest rate rise: how will it affect you?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The quarter-point rise to 4.5% hits mortgage holders, credit card users and people seeking loans, but savers could benefitFull story: Bank of England raises UK interest rates to 4.5%Larry Elliott: What happens next?The Bank of England has yet again hiked interest rates, in the 12th consecutive rise since December 2021. This time the increase is 0.25 percentage points – taking the base rate to 4.5%. So what does that mean for your finances? Continue reading...