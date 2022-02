UK interest rate rise predicted as cost of living crisis deepens

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Bank of England to vote on potential rate change while inflation soars to 30-year highBritons are braced for the Bank of England to increase interest rates on Thursday as the central bank seeks to tackle price pressures that have pushed annual inflation to a 30-year high of 5.4%.Most City economists said the majority of members on the Bank’s rate-setting committee would increase the base rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, with the likelihood that at least two more increases would follow during 2022. Continue reading...