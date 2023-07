UK interest rates forecast to rise less sharply after inflation falls to 7.9%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Annual rate back on downward path, which eases pressure on Bank of EnglandBusiness live updates – latest newsUK inflation fell further than expected in June to 7.9% amid a sharp fall in petrol prices, easing forecasts for how aggressively the Bank of England will need to raise interest rates over the coming year.The Office for National Statistics said the annual inflation rate as measured by the consumer prices index resumed a downward path after unexpectedly sticking at 8.7% in May. The drop exceeded City forecasts for a decline to 8.2%. Continue reading...