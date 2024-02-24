UK lender trials ban on new holiday let mortgages for tourist hotspots

|
24.02.2024 08:00:21
Leeds building society believes it is the first to restrict new lending for holiday homes in Norfolk and YorkshireA leading building society trialling a ban on new holiday-let mortgages in some popular tourist destinations.Campaigners say the move by Leeds building society could improve the situation for local residents currently struggling to buy or rent in parts of Norfolk and Yorkshire that have seen a surge in the number of properties turned into holiday rentals. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
