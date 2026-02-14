:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.02.2026 12:00:52
UK migration could be negative this year - how will that hit the economy?
Universities, builders and health trusts are feeling the squeeze, as thinktank says effect of zero net migration could be similar to Brexit‘It’s been life-changing’: young Britons on why they left the UKWhen Greenwich and Kent universities said this month they would merge to save money, the heart of their financial difficulties could be found in the UK government’s crackdown on immigration.Tough restrictions on foreign students have sent the number of university applications from abroad plummeting, cutting lucrative tuition fees and leaving all universities facing the same squeeze. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!