UK ministers under pressure to ease impact of cost of living crisis

Charities warn below-inflation benefit rise ‘unthinkable’ for millions struggling with food and energy costsMinisters are coming under growing pressure to intervene to soften the impact of the cost of living crisis amid fresh warnings that millions of low-income households risk sliding into further debt, hunger and poverty.More than 50 charities have warned that the consequences of driving through a below-inflation benefit pay rise in April will be “unthinkable” for households already struggling to cover soaring food and energy costs and a rise in national insurance. Continue reading...