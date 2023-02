UK mobile and broadband firms plan huge price rise for existing customers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Exclusive: Consumers would save £600m if EE, Vodafone, O2 and others kept to increases in line with inflationBritain’s biggest telecoms providers are preparing to launch inflation-busting price increases for broadband and mobile contracts this spring, hitting consumers with a combined bill worth £600m more than if these deals had matched the cost of living.BT, EE, Vodafone, Virgin Media, O2 and TalkTalk are to increase bills for tens of millions of customers under “mid-contract price rises” from April and May. Continue reading...